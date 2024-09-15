Myanmar seeks observer status in BRICS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Myanmar has expressed its interest in participating in the BRICS group as an observer country.

"We are poised for cooperation with the integration as an observer country, without full membership," Minister for Information Maung Maung Ohn told TASS on the sidelines of the BRICS Media summit.The country’s authorities would be interested to take part in the BRICS summit in Kazan, though they have not received an invitation yet, the minister added. "In the future we would like to apply for full membership in the integration. Many have already applied in our region, in South-East Asia, and we would like to do it," he noted.The seventh BRICS Media Summit is underway in Moscow on September 13-17, with heads and leading specialists of over 60 media outlets from 45 countries participating in it.For the first time ever, the Media Summit is held as a new format of the BRICS Media Forum, a non-governmental non-commercial platform for dialogue among leading media of BRICS member states.The BRICS Media Forum was founded in 2015 on Xinhua’s initiative and has since been organized annually by the country that holds the rotating BRICS presidency. Russia assumed the presidency on January 1, 2024. All BRICS events in Russia are organized by the Roscongress Foundation.

