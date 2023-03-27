N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Monday, Seoul's military said, News.Az reports citing Yonhap.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military is analyzing related details, including the missile's flight distance and apogee.

The North has strongly protested the Ssangyong amphibious landing exercise of South Korea and the United States that started last week. The drills are scheduled to end next Monday.

News.Az