Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved – Azerbaijani president

It is safe to say that the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks at an informal summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) held in a video conference format on Wednesday.

“In the early hours of November 10, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and the prime minister of Armenia signed a statement. Based on this statement, our other districts were returned to Azerbaijan through political means. So issue was resolved by both military and political means. Azerbaijan has resolved this issue, achieved a historic victory and started restoration work,” President Aliyev said.

"It is safe to say that the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved. There is currently no territorial unit named Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan has resolved this issue, achieved a historic victory and started restoration work,” he added.

