Namibia’s central bank governor to step down at end of 2025

Namibia’s central bank announced on Wednesday that Governor Johannes !Gawaxab will leave his post at the end of 2025—one year before his term was scheduled to conclude.

!Gawaxab first took office in June 2020 on an initial 18-month appointment after the previous governor became finance minister. He was later reappointed for a full five-year term running until the end of 2026. The Bank of Namibia did not provide a reason for his early departure and has not yet named a successor, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

During his tenure, !Gawaxab guided the central bank through the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of heightened global economic uncertainty. The bank credited him with helping Namibia successfully redeem a $750 million Eurobond in October and expanding the country’s sovereign wealth vehicle, the Welwitschia Fund.

The statement also highlighted his role in keeping inflation under control, noting that consumer prices averaged 3.6% in the first eight months of 2025, compared with 4.6% during the same period last year.

