Azerbaijan to establish new requirements for card-to-card transactions

The development trend of digital payments made via payment cards must be preserved amid new regulatory requirements, President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev said at the 9th Banking Forum, News.az reports.

He stressed that ensuring the sustainability of this trend requires expanding the shift from cash transactions to non-cash circulation across the economy.

Nuriyev noted that the recent introduction of payment cards and tokenization services in public transport marks an important advancement for the sector. According to him, this step will significantly contribute to increasing the share of digital payments nationwide.

