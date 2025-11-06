Nancy Pelosi to retire from Congress after nearly 40 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nancy Pelosi, the 85-year-old California Democrat and first woman to serve as US House Speaker, announced that she will retire from Congress at the end of her term.

Pelosi led House Democrats for almost two decades, encompassing two stretches as speaker under four presidents. She announced her retirement in a video posted on social media Thursday morning, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We have made history. We have made progress,” she said in the video. “And now, we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear.”

Her departure leaves a vacancy in a solidly Democratic San Francisco-based seat for the first time in nearly 40 years. More broadly, Pelosi’s retirement creates a hole in national Democratic leadership, underscoring questions about the future of a party that has struggled to find a winning message in the era of President Donald Trump.

News.Az