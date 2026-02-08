Narges Mohammadi handed seven more years in prison in Iran

A picture of peace prize winner Narges Mohammadi is projected on the wall of the Grand Hotel in central Oslo - Copyright Javad Parsa/Javad Parsa / NTB

Supporters say Iran has handed Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi an extra seven-plus years in prison after she began a hunger strike, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

Mohammadi’s supporters cited her lawyer, who spoke to Mohammadi. The lawyer, Mostafa Nili, confirmed the sentence on X, saying it had been handed down Saturday by a Revolutionary Court in the city of Mashhad.

The Nobel laureate had previously been sentenced to nearly 14-years in prison on other charges. Iranian authorities did not immediately acknowledge the more recent sentence.

“She has been sentenced to six years in prison for ‘gathering and collusion’ and one and a half years for propaganda and two-year travel ban,” Nili said. She received another two years of internal exile to the city of Khosf, some 740 kilometers (460 miles) southeast of Tehran, the capital, the lawyer added.

Supporters say Mohammadi has been on a hunger strike since 2 February. She had been arrested in December at a ceremony honoring Khosrow Alikordi, a 46-year-old Iranian lawyer and human rights advocate who had been based in Mashhad. Footage from the demonstration showed her shouting, demanding justice for Alikordi and others.

The new convictions against Mohammadi come as Iran tries to negotiate with the United States over its nuclear programme to avert a threatened military strike by President Donald Trump. Iran's top diplomat insisted Sunday that Tehran's strength came from its ability to “say no to the great powers," striking a maximalist position just after negotiations in Oman with the US.

