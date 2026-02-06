Egypt, IAEA discuss US-Iran tensions before Oman talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have discussed rising tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme ahead of expected talks between the United States and Iran in Oman.

According to an Egyptian government statement, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty spoke with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi about ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions and supporting stability, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

During the call, Abdelatty outlined intensive diplomatic contacts he has held in recent weeks in preparation for the upcoming US-Iran talks. He expressed hope that negotiations would lead to a mutually acceptable agreement that could help prevent further escalation in the region.

Egypt stressed the importance of continued international coordination to reduce tensions linked to Iran’s nuclear activities. The foreign minister emphasized the need for both regional and global efforts to prevent further instability.

Cairo also reaffirmed its position that dialogue and diplomacy remain key to maintaining regional security.

The upcoming talks between Washington and Tehran are being closely watched by regional governments and international organizations, amid concerns that rising tensions could lead to broader security risks.

Egypt said it will continue supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at maintaining stability across the Middle East and preventing further escalation.

News.Az