NASA announces they don’t have the funds to send humans to Mars

NASA has announced that they can’t afford to send humans to Mars, putting the planned 2030s expedition on hold indefinitely.

TALKS of putting humans on Mars have been happening for years but a recent announcement from a NASA official may have just quashed hopes of touching down on the Red Planet.

During a meeting of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, NASA’s chief of human spaceflight William Gerstenmaier declared that it could not afford to get humans to Mars.

“I can’t put a date on humans on Mars, and the reason really is the other piece is, at the budget levels we described, this roughly 2 per cent increase, we don’t have the surface systems available for Mars,” Gerstenmaier said at the meeting on Wednesday.

In the past, NASA has claimed it was developing the capabilities and technology needed to send humans to Mars during the 2030s to explore the territory.

