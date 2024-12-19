NASA reveals plan to sustain presence in low Earth orbit after ISS leaves

+ ↺ − 16 px

As Nasa prepares to retire the International Space Station in 2030, the agency has outlined its vision for sustaining the human presence in low Earth orbit. This strategy, developed through extensive collaboration with industry, academia and international partners, focuses on advancing science, technology and exploration in microgravity for the benefit of all, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The final strategy includes 13 goals and 44 objectives in seven key areas. These include commercial infrastructure development, operational advancement, scientific research, technological innovation for deep space exploration, international cooperation, workforce development in STEM fields and public engagement.This robust framework will guide Nasa’s transition to a new era of commercial space stations and ensure that low-Earth orbit remains a vital hub for scientific discovery, technological advancement and international collaboration. The goals emphasise the importance of continuous human presence in orbit to mitigate the risks associated with future deep space missions, such as travel to Mars.A diverse ecosystem of suppliers operating on a regular basis is crucial for reliable access to and use of low-Earth orbit. The strategy aims to foster this ecosystem while developing requirements for commercial space stations that align with Nasa’s mission objectives. This includes supporting critical scientific research, maintaining operational skills in microgravity environments, and maintaining collaboration with international and commercial partners.Continued collaboration and consultation remain central to Nasa’s low-Earth orbit strategy. The established objectives provide a roadmap for developing a comprehensive work plan that addresses current and future needs and prioritizes the development of essential capabilities for this dynamic orbital environment.

News.Az