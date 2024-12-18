News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Satelitte
Tag:
Satelitte
China launches new weather satellite
27 Dec 2025-16:59
SpaceX to launch 3rd Falcon 9 from Vandenberg, no delay from Cape mission
03 Oct 2025-19:29
China launches commercial rocket into space
29 Jul 2025-18:43
Iran to launch satellite aboard Russian Soyuz carrier on Friday
23 Jul 2025-18:21
SpaceX launches 26 Starlink satellites from California base
16 May 2025-21:55
China to launch Shenzhou-20 crewed spacecraft on Thursday
23 Apr 2025-23:57
Satellite images show North Korea building largest-ever warship
16 Apr 2025-23:29
European satellite launcher prepares for its first commercial launch
01 Mar 2025-17:50
NASA reveals plan to sustain presence in low Earth orbit after ISS leaves
19 Dec 2024-22:47
Japan's Space One Kairos rocket fails minutes into flight
18 Dec 2024-20:46
Latest News
Dow, S&P, Nasdaq futures dip after early gains
Fire at Bishkek nursing home kills 2, injures 14
Germany’s Mittelstand slows AI investment in 2025 study
Nvidia demands full upfront payment for H200 chips in China
Ukraine–Russia war
: what the past 24 hours reveal about the conflict’s evolving dynamics
Two children among seven injured in multi-vehicle crash in Queensland, Australia
2 Indian students killed in road crash near Almaty
Gold slips as firm dollar, jobs data keep investors cautious
Azerbaijan hosts first international alpine ski tournament
Why Gaza remains at the center of Middle East tensions
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31