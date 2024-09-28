Yandex metrika counter

Nasrallah's killing was essential for Israel to achieve its war goals:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says assassinating Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah became an “essential condition” for Israel to achieve its war goals, News.Az reports citing AP.

In his first public remarks since the killing, Netanyahu said Saturday that the killings of other top Hezbollah commanders was not enough and he decided Nasrallah also needed to be killed.

He blamed Nasrallah for being “the architect” of a plan to “annihilate” Israel.


