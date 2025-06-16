Natanz site may have suffered underground implosion - WSJ

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s recent strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities may have seriously damaged the underground Natanz enrichment site, The Wall Street Journal reported citing Israeli and international official, News.az reports citing BBC.

An Israeli official told the paper there are early indications that the underground portion of the Natanz facility may have imploded, though further assessments are still needed. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the sudden loss of power at Natanz could have destroyed some of the site’s 14,000 centrifuges, which are highly sensitive and can be damaged if not shut down properly.

The fate of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles — stored at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow — remains unclear. Israeli officials said Tehran had recently signaled it might disperse those supplies, adding urgency to the timing of the strikes.

News.Az