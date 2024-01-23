National Defense University hosts meeting on progress in adapting Azerbaijan Army to Turkish model

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 23, a delegation led by the rector of the National Defense University of the Republic of Türkiye, Professor Erhan Afyoncu visited the National Defense University of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and its subordinate military educational institutions, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told News.az.

The guests were presented with a briefing on the history of educational institutions operating under the Defense Ministry, their educational system, teaching process, and scientific activities.

The meeting between the leadership of the National Defense Universities of Azerbaijan and Türkiye discussed the attention of the head of state to the development of the military educational system, the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army, as well as the work done in adapting the Azerbaijan Army to the Turkish model.

The meeting emphasized the importance of the special military colleges established in Baku, Ganja and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by the relevant Decree and Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the fact that the measures implemented in improving the social and living conditions of the cadets of the educational institutions will allow a significant increase in the interest of the youth in military service.

During the meeting, the further expansion of cooperation in the field of military education, the work to be done in this field, as well as a detailed exchange of views on a number of issues of common interest between the two fraternal countries were discussed.

Professor Erhan Afyoncu visited the educational institutions and signed the books of remembrance.

News.Az