National leader Heydar Aliyev’s merits in strengthening the Azerbaijanism ideology (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijanism is the ideology of the Azerbaijani people who chose the struggle for a civilized democratic state with secular principles as a strategic goal.

This ideology is a system of values that serves the independence, development, and protection of Azerbaijan as a state. The value of citizenship, not nationalism, is at the root of this value system, which creates the foundation for the unification and development of the multi-ethnic Azerbaijani people..

The ideology of Azerbaijanism was formed at the beginning of the 20th century and has undergone continuous evolution until today.

National leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev has special merits in making Azerbaijanism an ideology that unites all Azerbaijanis of the world and becoming the basis of the idea of an independent Azerbaijan state.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, the military units of the former Soviet Union entered Baku without declaring a state of emergency, killing hundreds of civilians and injuring a large number of people.

Finally, the people of Azerbaijan regained their independence on October 18, 1991.

After regaining independence, Heydar Aliyev continued the steps in the direction of turning the ideology of Azerbaijanism into the main ideology of the Azerbaijani people and the world's Azerbaijanis.

The decision to declare December 31 as a holiday of solidarity of the world's Azerbaijanis at the meeting of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic chaired by Heydar Aliyev on December 16, 1991, is an example of the above-mentioned steps.

Since 1993, as the national leader Heydar Aliyev returned to political leadership, he continued the work to unite all citizens of Azerbaijan, regardless of their language, religion, or ethnicity, people who support the country's independence around a single statehood.

The ideology of Azerbaijanism created by Heydar Aliyev and its main principles were reflected in the Constitution adopted by the national referendum in 1995.

A number of development indicators of globalization affect nationality in the modern world. From this point of view, the importance of the international oil agreements signed in 1994 on the initiative of Heydar Aliyev named "Contract of the Century" is important. These agreements formed the economic foundations of the Azerbaijanism ideology.

In 1998, the "Law on Citizenship" was adopted in Azerbaijan. This document has a special importancegiven the value of citizenship is at the root of the national value system.

Considering the Azerbaijani language is an important factor in the strengthening of the ideology of Azerbaijanism, the national leader took necessary decisions in the direction of protecting the Azerbaijani language.

On June 18, 2001, National leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree "On improving the implementation of the state language".

The Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated August 9, 2001 "On the Establishment of the Day of the Azerbaijani Alphabet and the Azerbaijani Language" is also an important document from this point of view.

At the First Congress of World Azerbaijanis held on November 9, 2001, National leader Heydar Aliyev said:" The main idea of the independent state of Azerbaijan is Azerbaijanism. Every Azerbaijani should be proud of his nationality, and we should preserve Azerbaijanism - the language, culture, national-spiritual values, and traditions of Azerbaijan."

As it is clear from the statements of National leader Heydar Aliyev, on the basis of the Azerbaijanism ideology stands independent Azerbaijan – a national state that meets the interests of the world's Azerbaijanis and the stable, prosperous, and dynamic development of Azerbaijani citizens.

Analytic group of News.Az

The article focuses on the theme of the propagation of the Azerbaijanism ideology

The article was published with the support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA)





News.Az