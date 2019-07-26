National opera singer to perform in Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azer Rzazade is a talented young opera singer. He is the first Azerbaijani to graduate from the famous Italian La Scala Theater Academy, Azernews reported.

The opera singer will play the role of Cavaradossi Giacomo Puccini's opera Tosca.

The play will be staged at Teatro La Fenice on August 25 and September 1, 3, 6, 12, 19.

Rzazade has performed with many orchestras in Austria, France, Italy, Russia, Greece, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Turkey, the UK, and the UAE. He was a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre.

The opera singer is a laureate of international competitions and participant of international festivals.

Tosca is an opera in three acts by Giacomo Puccini to an Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. It premiered at the Teatro Costanzi in Rome on 14 January 1900.

The work, based on Victorien Sardou's 1887 French-language dramatic play, La Tosca, is a melodramatic piece set in Rome in June 1800, with the Kingdom of Naples's control of Rome threatened by Napoleon's invasion of Italy. It contains depictions of torture, murder and suicide, as well as some of Puccini's best-known lyrical arias.

