Native Americans face voting hurdles as election looms

+ ↺ − 16 px

When Jennifer Juan went to cast her ballot in Arizona's state primary in July, she spent an hour rifling through documents to convince poll workers she should be allowed to vote. It's a common problem for many Native American voters like Juan, News.Az reports citing Reuters .

A registered voter on the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation, Juan, like many residents of tribal land, lacks a physical address. Instead, voting records provide a rough description of how to find her home -- it's near milepost 7 on Indian Route 19 and hers was the 53rd home built in Cold Fields Village.But that meant she could not satisfy a requirement to produce documents with that address as some of her other forms of identification listed a P.O. box, which residents on reservations often use to receive mail."It was really hard to vote this past primary," said Juan, 41, who had to cast a provisional ballot, which records a vote when there are questions about a person's eligibility.Tohono O'odham Nation reservation, which has about 10,000 residents according to census data, sprawls across a Connecticut-sized area of the Sonoran Desert with its iconic saguaro cactus and mesquite trees. Most streets don't have names and houses don't have numbers. Few residents receive postal delivery to their homes and Amazon packages are delivered to the Shell gas station.Native Americans could be an important demographic in the Nov. 5 presidential election that pits Republican Donald Trump against Democrat Kamala Harris. The outcome is expected to be decided by slim margins in battleground states like Arizona, which is home to around 400,000 Native Americans according to 2023 census data.Nationally, there are about 8 million Native Americans of voting age, according to a 2022 report by the Biden administration, but the report also found they had the lowest voter turnout of any ethnic group surveyed by the Census Bureau.Casting a ballot can be a challenge for Native Americans, especially the 13% who live on reservations where some residents may be over an hour away from the nearest polling place. Many lack regular postal services, face difficulties obtaining documents and have high rates of disability, according to the Biden administration report. Poverty and a history of discrimination compound those problems.At the Fort Peck Reservation in Montana, Joseph Dolezilek, 38, said many residents want to register to vote but don't have access to a vehicle to get to the county office, which is more than 20 miles away."The bus runs just once a day and you got to wait in the town that you're not from for the next eight hours," he said. "That's pretty hard for some people to do."

News.Az