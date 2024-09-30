NATO boosts aerial surveillance over Romania amid rising Russian threats
On September 29, NATO enhanced its aerial patrols over Romania by deploying additional AWACS reconnaissance aircraft. The decision was made by NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) to increase monitoring capabilities.Boeing E-3 Sentry aircraft, based at the Aktion deployment base in Greece, will monitor Russian military activity in the southern region and oversee Romania's airspace. This move comes in response to recent Russian attacks on Ukraine's Danube port infrastructure.
The primary mission of the AWACS aircraft is to detect Russian planes, missiles, and drones, enhancing Ukraine's air defense capabilities.