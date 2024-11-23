NATO chief Rutte to visit Türkiye for talks next week

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Ankara next week to hold high-level talks with Turkish officials, the alliance said in a press release on Friday.

During his visit on Monday, Rutte will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Defense Minister Yasar Guler, News.Az reports.Rutte’s itinerary also includes engagements with representatives of Türkiye’s defense industry and a visit to the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) facilities.He will also lay a wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Türkiye.This marks Rutte’s first official visit to Ankara since assuming his role as secretary general.

