NATO chief, Ukrainian president hold phone talks

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, News.Az reports.

In a tweet, Stoltenberg said the alliance will step up its support for Ukraine.

“Spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Russia's war of aggression. At our NATO Summit we will step up support for our close partner #Ukraine, now & for the longer term. NATO Allies stand with you,” the secretary general tweeted.

