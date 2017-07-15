NATO coalition strikes Afghan school, 3 children injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

The NATO Air Forces have struck a school in Kunduz province in the north-east of Afghanistan, Report informs referring to Russia 24.

The building has almost been destroyed. There are no casualties, as there are no lessons on Saturdays. However, the missile debris has damaged the nearby houses injuring three children. Moreover, 13 nearby stores have been destroyed.

NATO representatives haven't commented on the incident yet.

News.Az

