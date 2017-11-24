NATO Days held in Azerbaijan Armed Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of experts from NATO Allied Command Transformation (ACT) held NATO Days in the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

A NATO delegation led by the chief of Staff for Military Partnership, Colonel Alexander Schwab (Canada) visited the Military College of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev, as well as Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry told APA.



During the event, officers and cadets of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces were presented briefings on "NATO Today" "Azerbaijan-NATO Cooperation", "What Strategic Effect Does NATO Desire", "NATO Maritime Standing Forces", "NATO after Warsaw and NATO Partner Policy & South Caucasus", "Global Cyber Development and NATO’s Reaction".

News.Az

News.Az