NATO Days start in Baku

NATO Days started in Baku within the framework of the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) for 2022 between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO.

A number of meetings of a delegation led by the Deputy Chief of Staff at Partnership Directorate at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Rear Admiral Gunnstein Bruåsdal, are scheduled to be held as part of NATO Days, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Briefings on various topics will be presented during the NATO Days to last until November 25.

News.Az