NATO eyes new strategy towards Russia

NATO is planning to develop a new strategy towards Russia in the coming months, James O'Brien, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, has announced, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a hearing in the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the US diplomat stressed that the new strategy will unify all members of the North Atlantic Alliance in their approach to interacting with Russia.O'Brien also noted that all NATO members agree that China plays a significant supportive role for Russia in the Ukraine war.

