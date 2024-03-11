NATO has no plans to expand number of its allies with nuclear weapons, says Sec-Gen Stoltenberg

NATO has no plans to expand number of its allies with nuclear weapons, says Sec-Gen Stoltenberg

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO has no plans to increase the number of alliance countries deploying nuclear weapons, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"There are no plans to expand the number of countries, NATO allies, with nuclear weapons," he said.

Stoltenberg added that there are no plans for any permanent bases in Sweden or other countries of the alliance.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken officially welcomed Sweden as a new member of the alliance, calling NATO membership "a historic moment for Sweden."

On Monday, Sweden’s flag was officially hoisted at the NATO headquarters in Brussels following its accession to the alliance. Sweden became NATO’s 32nd member.

News.Az