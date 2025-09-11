NATO launches major military drills in Romania with 5,000 troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO has launched a large-scale exercise in Romania involving 5,000 troops, aimed at simulating an attack on a member state and testing the allied response.

Starting September 15, foreign forces will arrive to join Romanian troops in training exercises spanning Cincu, Bogata, Smârdan, and Capu Midia, News.Az reports, citing Romanian media.

Over the following month, military convoys—including tanks, armoured vehicles, and rocket launchers—will operate across designated areas to ensure comprehensive border defence preparedness.

The exercise features soldiers from France, Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg, and Portugal, who will collaborate with local forces in the manoeuvres. Allied troops are expected to remain in Romania until the end of November.

This drill is a key milestone for the NATO battlegroup at Cincu, currently being upgraded to brigade level. Once completed, the base will host up to 5,000 personnel, with long-term plans to elevate it to divisional status by 2027–2028, potentially accommodating 15,000–20,000 troops.

The operation underscores NATO’s commitment to reinforcing its eastern flank and maintaining rapid readiness amid potential threats.

News.Az