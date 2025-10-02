NATO pressures Greece to hand over Mirage fighters to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US, France and NATO's eastern flank countries are demanding that Athens sell several Mirage 2000-5 fighters to intermediary countries, News.az reports citing CNN.

It was reported that Athens is being asked to sell some of the Air Force's 24 Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to one of the intermediary countries in order to hand them over to Ukraine as the final destination.

If Greece decides to sell the aircraft, Estonia has expressed its intention to play a mediator role in this matter.

The fact that Greece intends to purchase new French Rafale fighter jets in the near future has made the sale of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft relevant.

News.Az