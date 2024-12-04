NATO Secretary General calls on Georgia to return to its Euro-Atlantic integration path

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the NATO Secretary General, Georgia should return to its Euro-Atlantic integration path.“We are following the events in Georgia. We strongly encourage Georgia to come back and go back to its path of Euro-Atlantic integration, with the EU and NATO. We are really worried and are following the events taking place in Georgia and when it comes to election interference from anyone, that is unacceptable,” he said.

