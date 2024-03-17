NATO Secretary General: COP29 will be an important milestone in fighting global warming

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Climate change matters for security, and therefore, it matters for NATO. Therefore, the challenge is that the world needs energy, but at the same time, we need to fight global warming,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“We need to reconcile the need for energy and environment, and not only is Azerbaijan exporting natural gas, but you are also now investing in alternative energies. So, the COP29 will be an important milestone,” said Jens Stoltenberg.

News.Az