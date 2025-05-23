NATO set to host NATO reconnaissance drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finland is set to temporarily host large unmanned NATO reconnaissance drones as part of a trial initiative aimed at enhancing surveillance capabilities in Northern Europe.

The deployment is part of a trial by Nato of reconnaissance flights originating in northern Europe, News.Az reports, citing Finnish media.

According to Yle sources, the trial will take place in June in Pirkkala, just outside Tampere, which will be used as a base for Nato unmanned aerial vehicles for a few weeks. Sources say that the systems infrastructure required for the temporary deployment is currently being built. The drones will be accompanied by specialised operational personnel.

Finland is seen a geographic location of interest for Nato reconnaissance drones operations, as they will be able to fly for longer periods over northern regions, for example, in Norwegian sea areas.

RQ-4D Phoenix drones are approximately the size of a passenger aircraft, and used by Nato to monitor and reconnoitre areas of interest. These drones, which usually operate out of the Sigonella airbase in Sicily, Italy, have flown in Finnish airspace from time to time since autumn 2023. They have been used, for example, for reconnaissance along Nato's eastern border.

The drones resemble an aircraft in appearance, with a wingspan of about 40 metres. They have a range of 16,000 kilometres, and an operating ceiling of up to 18,000 metres.

The drones are equipped with a range of radar arrays and sensors for the collection of surveillance information.

As the security situation has deteriorated and Finland and Sweden have joined Nato, drone flights have often taken place in the northern skies. The Arctic region and Finland's eastern border are, however, a long way from their base in Italy.

News.Az