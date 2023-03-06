NATO support normalization between Azerbaijan, Armenia through peaceful negotiations - special rep

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO supports the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Javier Colomina, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia, said, News.azreports via his Twitter publication.

"Very concerned with reports of deadly incident in vicinity of Khankendi. This incident demonstrates the urgency to find solutions for outstanding issues at the negotiation table," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the morning of March 5, in order to verify the information received, Azerbaijani Army units attempted to detain and inspect vehicles engaged in illegal military transportation. Fire was opened from the Armenian side, and as a result of the shoot-out, there were dead and wounded on the both sides.

Following yesterday's provocation from the Armenian side, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said that such acts of aggression demonstrate that Armenia has not abandoned its occupation policy towards Azerbaijan, that Armenia’s statements regarding the peace agenda are nothing but hypocrisy, and that Armenia is not interested in establishing peace and security in the region.

News.Az