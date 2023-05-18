NATO to adpot multi-year assistance program for Ukraine
At the Vilnius Summit in July, Allies will send a strong signal of support for Ukraine through a strategic multi-year assistance program enabling Ukraine to transition from Soviet-era to NATO doctrines, equipment and training and achieve interoperability with the Alliance, said Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General in the press conference with Prime Minister Antonio Costa of Portugal, held in Lisbon, News.az reports.