NATO to deploy allied reaction force to Western Balkans

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO announced on Monday that approximately 200 personnel from its newly established Allied Reaction Force (ARF) will be deployed to the Western Balkans from September 30 to October 16.

The deployment is intended to conduct training and support the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR), marking the ARF's first operational mission since its formation in July, News.Az reports.Around 50 personnel from the ARF’s Operational Liaison and Reconnaissance Team (OLRT) will be stationed in Kosovo, while a forward command node of 150 personnel will be set up in North Macedonia. These forces will engage in training exercises to ensure readiness and assess their capacity to mobilize a larger force if needed.Part of the ARF headquarters will also integrate with KFOR’s command structure to evaluate potential reinforcement needs.

News.Az