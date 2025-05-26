NATO’s Rutte says he expects alliance to back 5% spending goal

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Monday that he expects alliance members to agree on a broad defense spending target of 5% of gross domestic product at next month's summit in The Hague.

"I assume that in The Hague we will agree on a high defence spend target of in total 5%," Rutte said at a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton, News.Az reports citing Reuters

"Let's say that this 5%, but I will not say what is the individual breakup, but it will be considerably north of 3% when it comes to the hard spend, and it will be also a target on defence-related spending," he added.

News.Az