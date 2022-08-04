NATO’s Stoltenberg says main task is to support Ukraine

NATO’s Stoltenberg says main task is to support Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the main tasks of NATO is to provide support for Ukraine in the ongoing war with Russia, the Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

The NATO chief made the remarks while speaking at an event in Utøya, Norway, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“In this conflict, NATO has two tasks. Support Ukraine. And prevent the conflict from spreading into a full-scale war between NATO and Russia,” Stoltenberg said.

He reaffirmed NATO’s support for Ukraine in its right to self-defense.

“The Ukrainian people have shown great courage throughout the war,” Stoltenberg added. “NATO has a moral responsibility to support Ukraine.”

News.Az