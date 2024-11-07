NBA: Suns extend win streak to six with narrow 115-112 victory over Heat

The Phoenix Suns (7-1) extended their winning streak to six games with a thrilling 115-112 victory over the Miami Heat (3-4) at home on Wednesday.

Kevin Durant had the game-high 32 points and he had 8 rebounds, Devin Booker produced 22 points and nine assists, and Jusuf Nurkic put up his season-high 20 points and grabbed a game-high 18 boards in the victory, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Miami’s top players Tyler Herro produced 28 points (game-high five 3s), Jimmy Butler got 15 with 7 rebounds, and Bam Adebayo put up 12 and 12 with 6 assists.The margin didn’t exceed five points by the Suns in the highly competitive fourth quarter. There were 22 lead changes and 11 ties throughout the game. The largest lead was 15 by Miami in the third quarter.Phoenix stormed back to cut the deficit to three entering the fourth and continued throughout. Bradley Beal (7 points, 3 assists) had his only trey at 3:52 to play, and the Suns held the lead until the end despite Miami’s field goals and free throws that kept it close. The Heat had one final timeout after an out-of-bounds play with 4.1 seconds left, but couldn't get a good look from the arc.The Suns next travel to face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

