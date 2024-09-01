News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Kevin Durant
Tag:
Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant to miss Rockets’ next two games for family matter
24 Nov 2025-11:48
Sengun shines as Rockets defeat Cavaliers; Thunder top Kings
20 Nov 2025-09:07
Kevin Durant may give up $20 million to extend Rockets future
11 Aug 2025-12:26
Kevin Durant becomes 8th NBA player to score 30,000 points
12 Feb 2025-11:21
Suns dominate Warriors 130-105 with big performances from Booker, Durant
01 Feb 2025-10:55
NBA: Suns end losing streak with 127-100 win over Lakers as Beal and Durant return
27 Nov 2024-10:24
Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal set to return for Suns in NBA Cup game against Lakers
26 Nov 2024-12:01
NBA: Suns extend win streak to six with narrow 115-112 victory over Heat
07 Nov 2024-09:06
Kevin Durant's late basket secures Suns' win over 76ers in Paul George's debut
05 Nov 2024-10:11
Latest News
China’s Zeekr to expand EV sales across Europe in 2026
India’s forex reserves drop $9.8B in sharp weekly decline
US moves to seize Olina tanker near Trinidad amid oil crackdown
Ski legend Hirscher withdraws from Olympics, ends season
Stablecoin firm Rain valued at $1.95B after $250M raise
Investigation under way after Portland shooting involving federal agents
How breakthroughs and disruptions in artificial intelligence are reshaping big tech and everyday life
Turkish low-cost carrier AJet cancels flights to Tehran
Polish farmers protest Mercosur trade deal in Warsaw
Six pilot whales die in New Zealand mass stranding
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31