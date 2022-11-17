Nearly half of world population suffers from oral diseases - WHO

Nearly half of world population suffers from oral diseases - WHO

Nearly half of the world's population, or 3.5 billion people, suffer from oral diseases, the majority of them in low- and middle-income countries, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The most common oral illnesses are tooth decay, severe gum disease, tooth loss and oral cancers, with untreated tooth decay affecting nearly 2.5 billion people, the United Nations agency said.

About 380,000 new cases of oral cancers are diagnosed every year, it said.

News.Az