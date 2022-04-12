Negotiations with Russia are extremely difficult - Podolyak

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Negotiations with Russia are taking place extremely hard, the Ukrainian delegation works exclusively within a pro-Ukrainian and transparent framework," adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

"In short, the negotiations are extremely difficult. Online in working subgroups. But they are passing. It is clear that the emotional background in the negotiation process today is heavy?" said M. Podolyak.

According to him, the Ukrainian delegation works exclusively within the framework that is pro-Ukrainian and transparent: "It is also clear that the Russian side adheres to its traditional tactics to publicly put pressure on the negotiation process, including as a result of certain public statements."

News.Az