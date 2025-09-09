Nepal prime minister resigns amid deadly protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday, according to one of his aides, as nationwide protests against government corruption and a controversial social media ban spiraled into violence.

Defying an indefinite curfew, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets, clashing with police in some of the most intense unrest the country has seen in recent years, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The protests turned deadly on Monday, with at least 19 people killed during violent confrontations sparked by the government’s decision to restrict social media access.

Oli’s resignation comes under mounting pressure from the public and opposition leaders, as outrage grows over the crackdown on digital freedoms and the government's handling of dissent.

