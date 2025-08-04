Netanyahu and Putin have second phone call in days

Netanyahu and Putin have second phone call in days

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office has announced that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirms the call between Putin and Netanyahu, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

This marks the second phone call between the two in recent days, after the veteran leaders discussed Syria and Iran last week.

The PMO declines to provide further details on the call. There are also no details from Moscow.

News.Az