Netanyahu and US envoy Witkoff hold talks in Jerusalem

The meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US special envoy Steve Witkoff has commenced in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu is joined by the heads of Israel’s security services, said Prime Minister’s Office, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

The discussion comes days before Witkoff is to meet Iran’s foreign minister in Istanbul for talks that Tehran hopes could head off a US strike on the country.

Netanyahu is expected to push the White House to take a hard line in negotiations.

