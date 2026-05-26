Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu undergoes hospital treatment

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was admitted to a hospital in Jerusalem on Monday to undergo dental treatment, according to an official statement from his office.

While the brief press release gave no further details regarding the exact nature or urgency of the dental procedure, the hospital visit immediately sparked a wave of media speculation regarding the 76-year-old leader's overall state of health, News.Az reports, citing IN.

Public scrutiny regarding Netanyahu's physical well-being has intensified recently. Roughly a month ago, Netanyahu revealed that he had successfully undergone medical treatment for a malignant prostate tumor, later declaring to the public that he had made a full recovery and was completely healthy.

Preventing Foreign Propaganda: Netanyahu previously admitted that he deliberately delayed the official publication of his comprehensive state health report. He defended the decision by stating it was a strategic move to prevent Iran's leadership from weaponizing his medical data for state-sponsored propaganda.

The prime minister's health has been the subject of rampant international rumors, including viral social media hoaxes claiming he had passed away. Netanyahu has a well-documented medical history that has required multiple hospitalizations over the last few years:

2023: Underwent surgery to have a cardiac pacemaker successfully implanted.

2024: Required a brief leave of absence to undergo surgical repair for a hernia.

2025: Suffered from a severe bout of intestinal inflammation, though he was able to recover at his private residence without hospital intervention.

Despite the recurring health scares and intense domestic debate, Netanyahu's office maintains that the current hospital visit was standard, routine dental care.

News.Az