Netanyahu initiates talks with Lebanon amid strike escalation

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that he had instructed officials to initiate direct negotiations with Lebanon "as soon as possible," despite the ongoing Israeli airstrikes across the country.

“In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed at the Government meeting yesterday to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement posted on US social media platform X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The statement added that the negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing “peaceful relations” between Israel and Lebanon.

According to the US news portal Axios, a senior Israeli official said the talks are expected to begin next week.

The first meeting will reportedly take place at the State Department in Washington, with the US side led by Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa.

Israel is to be represented by its Ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, while Lebanon’s delegation will include Ambassador Nada Hamadeh-Moawad.

Israel’s Channel 14 reported that the negotiations “will be conducted under fire,” reflecting the ongoing military escalation in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the idea of a ceasefire with Israel, followed by direct negotiations, is beginning to gain positive momentum at the international level.

News.Az