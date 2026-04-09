Israel claims to have killed nephew of Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem
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Source: Reuters
The Israeli military said it has killed the nephew and personal secretary of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem in an overnight strike on Beirut, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
"Yesterday, the IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem," a military statement said.
Harshi was "a close associate and personal adviser to... Qassem and played a central role in managing and securing his office", it added.
By Nijat Babayev