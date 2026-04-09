Israel claims to have killed nephew of Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem

⁠The Israeli military said ⁠it has killed ​the nephew and personal secretary of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem in an overnight strike on ​Beirut, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Yesterday, the IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem," a military statement said.

Harshi was "a close associate and personal adviser to... Qassem and played a central role in managing and securing his office", it added.