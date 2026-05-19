Israel's Netanyahu appears in court for 88th time over corruption charges

Israel's Netanyahu appears in court for 88th time over corruption charges

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before the District Court in Tel Aviv on Tuesday to respond to corruption charges, marking the 88th court session in his ongoing trial, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The judges approved a request to shorten the hearing due to Netanyahu’s “security and political schedule,” although no additional details were provided.

Netanyahu is facing charges of corruption, bribery, and breach of trust in three separate cases. The indictments were formally filed in November 2019.

Since the trial began in 2020, Netanyahu has consistently denied all allegations, arguing that the accusations are part of what he describes as a “political campaign aimed at overthrowing him.”

Under Israeli law, a presidential pardon cannot be granted unless the defendant admits wrongdoing.

News.Az