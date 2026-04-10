Netanyahu kicks out Spain from Gaza ceasefire coordination hub

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that he has expelled Spain from a Civil Military Coordination Centre in the country, which was established under US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan that laid the foundation for the Gaza ceasefire.

This comes amid Spain’s withering criticism of Israel’s war on Iran, the Israeli policies in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and its deadly bombing campaign and invasion of Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Israel will not remain silent in the face of those who attack us. Spain has defamed our heroes, the soldiers of the IDF (Israeli army), the soldiers of the most moral army in the world,” Netanyahu said. “Therefore, I have instructed today to remove Spain’s representatives from the coordination center in Kiryat Gat, after Spain has chosen repeatedly to stand against Israel.

“I am not willing to tolerate this hypocrisy and hostility. I do not intend to allow any country to wage a diplomatic war against us without paying an immediate price.”

News.Az