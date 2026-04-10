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Netanyahu rejects Lebanon ceasefire, calls for direct negotiations

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Netanyahu rejects Lebanon ceasefire, calls for direct negotiations
Photo by Ronen Zvulun/UPI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Thursday that there was "no cease-fire in Lebanon" and that Israel would continue striking Hezbollah, while announcing direct negotiations with Lebanon.

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"I wish to inform you: There is no cease-fire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security," Netanyahu said, News.Az reports, citing Top News.


News.Az 

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