Netanyahu rejects Lebanon ceasefire, calls for direct negotiations

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Thursday that there was "no cease-fire in Lebanon" and that Israel would continue striking Hezbollah, while announcing direct negotiations with Lebanon.

"I wish to inform you: There is no cease-fire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security," Netanyahu said, News.Az reports, citing Top News.

News.Az