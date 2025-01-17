Netanyahu's office confirms hostage deal finalized
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the release of Israelis held hostage in Gaza by Hamas and an end to the war, in Tel Aviv on January 15, 2025. Jack Guez/AFP
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that a "deal to release the hostages" has been finalized.Netanyahu had delayed a cabinet vote to approve the Gaza ceasefire deal, due on Thursday, accusing Hamas of seeking last-minute changes to the agreement.
On Friday morning his office said Netanyahu had been informed by the negotiating team that agreements on the deal had been reached, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
He has ordered the political-security cabinet to convene later on Friday and the government "will then convene to approve the deal", Netanyahu's office said. Families of the hostages have been informed, it added.
Representatives of Israel, Hamas, the United States, and Qatar have officially signed the deal in Doha, Israeli media reports.
The ceasefire deal was first announced on Wednesday by mediators the US and Qatar.
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said the agreement would come into effect on Sunday, pending Israeli cabinet approval.
At the time, Netanyahu said the deal's final details were still being worked on, but he thanked Biden for "promoting" it.
Netanyahu then delayed a cabinet vote to approve the deal on Thursday, accusing Hamas of trying to "extort last minute concessions".