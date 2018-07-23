Netanyahu talks Syria with Russian foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, and chief of General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, in Jerusalem on Monda

The meeting took place as Syrian regime forces are advancing westward towards the border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights region, Anadolu Agency reports.

"During the conversation, the parties discussed various aspects of the Middle East agenda, focusing on the situation in Syria and around it,” said a ministry statement.

The meeting was meant to follow up talks held by Russian and Israeli leaders on July 11 in Moscow, it said.

Palestinian-Israeli relations, as well as bilateral ties, were also discussed, the ministry said.

On June 20, the Assad regime and its allies launched a wide-ranging offensive aimed at re-establishing control over southern Syria, including Daraa.

On July 6, Russian officials and armed opposition groups agreed to a permanent cease-fire in southern Syria.

Following peace talks last year in Astana, Daraa and Quneitra were both designated “de-escalation zones” in which acts of aggression are prohibited.

News.Az

News.Az